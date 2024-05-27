US politicians appear to be in a battle to prove who is more pro-crypto.

The SEC did an about-face on an Ethereum ETF and now Trump has flip-flopped into a pro-crypto stance. With votes to earn here and margins small, it looks like they will be after this voting bloc until November.

Next stop for ETH is $4000 but that will be a formidable challenge given the March highs at $4093. With the ETFs approved, the next catalyst will be the open of trading. Note that for bitcoin, the start of trading marked a short-term top and a sell-the-fact trade that led to a 20% drop.

That said, there is plenty of time for momentum to build as it will take weeks (or even months) before ethereum ETFs can begin trading.