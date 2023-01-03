Reuters have the report.

A former chief financial officer of multiple special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $5 million from them, and losing almost all of it trading meme stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Cooper Morgenthau pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud

faces a possible prison sentence of about six to 7-1/4 years

Most of his losses, says the story, came from crypto trading, although he managed to lose a chunk of cash the good old-fashioned way, by trading stocks.

----

Speaking of crypto, Bitcoin update. Very stable!