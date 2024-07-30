Elon Musk took part in an 'X Takeover' podcast hosted by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account.
- was held on Musk’s X social media platform
- took place on Monday
You may be seeing headlines (and I quote):
- Elon Musk says he doesn’t like crypto all that much – not even Bitcoin
Musk did not say that.
What he said was:
- “I'm not going to be promoting crypto—at most, in a joking way. If you see me pumping crypto, it's not me. I do think there's merit in Bitcoin and maybe some other cryptos, and I've sort of got a soft spot for Dogecoin because I like dogs and memes."
