Elon Musk took part in an 'X Takeover' podcast hosted by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account.

was held on Musk’s X social media platform

took place on Monday

You may be seeing headlines (and I quote):

Elon Musk says he doesn’t like crypto all that much – not even Bitcoin

Musk did not say that.

What he said was:

“I'm not going to be promoting crypto—at most, in a joking way. If you see me pumping crypto, it's not me. I do think there's merit in Bitcoin and maybe some other cryptos, and I've sort of got a soft spot for Dogecoin because I like dogs and memes."

BTC update: