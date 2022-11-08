The price of FTT reached a corrective high of $19.75 off the news that they were looking to sell to Binance. Then the market got wind that....well, there was more work and diligence to go and maybe that the diligence might not be all that good, buyers turned to sellers and the price has now moved to a new low of $8.56. Looking at the daily chart, that took the price below a lower trend line and into a swing area between $7.05 and $11.30. The current price trades at $9.50 as I type.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin stalled at the 200 hour MA on the snap back rebound and has since moved to new lows. The digital currency is testing a swing area on the hourly chart between $18,861 and $18,965. Move below is more bearish with targets at $18,653 followed by the October low of $18,183.
The digital currency's are in trouble. Oh, no.