Two people with knowledge of the situation cited by The Block say FTX was interested in a deal to take control of Celsius but walked away after examining the finances. One of the sources said Celsius "had a $2 billion hole in its balance sheet".

Celsius claimed 1.7 million customers and around $12 billion in assets under management in May but has frozen withdrawals since June 12 and has been silent since June 19.

The report said Celsius is fighting to avoid filing for bankruptcy.

Bitcoin is trading down $1005 to $19,195 but unmoved by the latest report.