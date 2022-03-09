Bloomberg have the article, gated. Nice that GS is helping its clients ... (cough)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is exploring offering over-the-counter bilateral crypto options, signaling the bank’s deepening participation in helping institutions trade digital-currency derivatives.
- The powerhouse is among a few Wall Street banks at the early stage of exploring such offerings, according to people with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The so-called bilateral options allow trades to be customized so that crypto holders such as hedge funds and Bitcoin miners can hedge risks or boost yields.
BTC update: