Reuters carry the report on the plans from investment bank Goldman Sachs, planning large-scale cryptocurrency investment after the collapse of FTX has hit valuations and investor interest.

Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, spoke with Reuters:

  • Goldman is doing due diligence on a number of different crypto firms, FTX's implosion has heightened the need for more trustworthy, regulated cryptocurrency players, sees an opportunity to pick up business
  • "We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly"
  • the underlying technology continues to perform

More here

Bitcoin update:

btcusd chart Goldman Sachs 07 December 2022