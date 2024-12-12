Binance had the info (link here for more). In brief:
- According to Odaily, recent monitoring by Arkham has revealed that BlackRock and Fidelity have collectively purchased Ethereum (ETH) worth over $500 million in the past 48 hours.
- The acquisition by BlackRock and Fidelity is part of a larger trend where traditional financial entities are increasingly engaging with cryptocurrencies.
***
Odaily is a Chinese media platform specializing in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and the broader digital asset space.
Arkham is a blockchain intelligence platform that focuses on analyzing and identifying cryptocurrency wallets, transactions, and entities within the blockchain ecosystem.
***