In brief from the Cboe announcement on Friday afternoon US time:

  • The first cash-settled index options related to the price of spot Bitcoin
  • Options are based on the new Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index, designed to reflect the performance of spot Bitcoin ETFs listed on U.S. exchanges
  • Options on standard and mini index, as well as FLEX options contracts, available at launch
  • Provides exposure to spot Bitcoin price movements through options, expanding investor access to crypto derivatives
  • Beginning Monday, December 2
  • SEC-regulated

More info at the link.

This follows the listing of spot-Bitcoin ETF options on Nasdaq last week.

Bitcoin update, close to US$100K but not there yet:

Bitcoin options etf cboe 25 November 2024 2