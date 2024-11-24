In brief from the Cboe announcement on Friday afternoon US time:

The first cash-settled index options related to the price of spot Bitcoin

Options are based on the new Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index, designed to reflect the performance of spot Bitcoin ETFs listed on U.S. exchanges

Options on standard and mini index, as well as FLEX options contracts, available at launch

Provides exposure to spot Bitcoin price movements through options, expanding investor access to crypto derivatives

Beginning Monday, December 2

SEC-regulated

More info at the link.

This follows the listing of spot-Bitcoin ETF options on Nasdaq last week.

Bitcoin update, close to US$100K but not there yet: