In brief from the Cboe announcement on Friday afternoon US time:
- The first cash-settled index options related to the price of spot Bitcoin
- Options are based on the new Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index, designed to reflect the performance of spot Bitcoin ETFs listed on U.S. exchanges
- Options on standard and mini index, as well as FLEX options contracts, available at launch
- Provides exposure to spot Bitcoin price movements through options, expanding investor access to crypto derivatives
- Beginning Monday, December 2
- SEC-regulated
This follows the listing of spot-Bitcoin ETF options on Nasdaq last week.
Bitcoin update, close to US$100K but not there yet: