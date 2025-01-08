Posting this ICYMI:

South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) is reportedly preparing to ease restrictions on institutional cryptocurrency trading.

According to Yonhap news agency, the plan seeks to gradually allow institutional investors to open trading accounts on domestic cryptocurrency exchanges.

Currently, South Korean regulations limit crypto trading to retail investors who have verified their identities with their legal names. While there hasn’t been a formal ban on institutional trading, the FSC has previously recommended that banks prevent institutional entities from opening exchange accounts.

