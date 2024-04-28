Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan spoke on Friday, saying the SNB remains wary about buying bitcoins.

His remarks come in response to this:

ie. a call from campaigners to change Swiss law and allow cyptocurrencies to be added to SNB reserves.

Jordan:

"We have not yet decided that we want to invest in bitcoin. Actually for good reasons"

"Currency reserves are international payments. They have to be liquid. They have to be sustainable. And we have to be able to sell and buy them."

Jordan also pointed to potential downsides, such as carbon emissions resulting from the the energy consumption of bitcoin mining and transactions.

Bitcoin update: