Interactive Brokers chairman Thomas Peterffy spoke in an interview with Bloomberg.
- bitcoin crash could trigger a broader stock market decline
- rising leverage in bitcoin futures poses significant risks to broader assets
- "A downturn is a very big risk because margin balances have been growing very, very quickly,"
- "I am very worried that people overextended themselves,"
- (BTC is) "basically just a figment of the imagination, so it doesn't have any underlying value"
Earlier, an opposing view: