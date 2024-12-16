Interactive Brokers chairman Thomas Peterffy spoke in an interview with Bloomberg.

  • bitcoin crash could trigger a broader stock market decline
  • rising leverage in bitcoin futures poses significant risks to broader assets
  • "A downturn is a very big risk because margin balances have been growing very, very quickly,"
  • "I am very worried that people overextended themselves,"
  • (BTC is) "basically just a figment of the imagination, so it doesn't have any underlying value"

Link here for more.

Earlier, an opposing view:

btcusd scaramucci 200K forecast 17 December 2024 2