The price of bitcoin is stretching to a new high of $98,508 - less than $1500 from the "BITCOIN 100K" hats and t-shirts from coming out .

The price moved above $90,000 for the first time back on November 12 (10 days ago). That sounds amazing, but it only took two days for the price to go from $80,000 to $90,000.

Since November 4, the day before the US election, the price is up 47.3% as the market reacts to a Bitcoin friendly administration. .