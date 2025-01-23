Here is the summary of reports coming out:

Nasdaq’s official X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked and used to promote a fraudulent memecoin called STONKS.

The hacker falsely linked a fake X account as a Nasdaq affiliate and retweeted a post about the token, which had been created the same day.

The misleading post has since been deleted, and the fake account has been suspended.

The STONKS memecoin was a copycat of an existing token on the Solana blockchain, which owns the intellectual property of the meme. Despite its fraudulent origins, the token’s market capitalization briefly soared to $80 million before crashing. This attack is part of a broader trend of high-profile X account hacks, where celebrities and institutions have been targeted to promote scam cryptocurrencies. Nasdaq has not yet responded to requests for comment.

