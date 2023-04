Bitcoin this week is an extremely sloppy market with big ups and downs seemingly for no reason.

A fresh move is underway with BTC falling $300 in moments. The hourly chart shows the huge moves earlier this week in both directions.

Ultimately, no market participant likes extreme volatility especially when it's not tied to news.

Technically, the latest high failed to break Wednesday's high and that's also bearish. Still, it's a market that demands caution.