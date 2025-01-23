Ivanka Trump is a daughter of Donald Trump.
She says she has no involvement in $IVANKA, saying:
- "It has come to my attention that a fake crypto coin called 'Ivanka Trump or '$IVANKA' is being promoted without my consent or approval"
- "To be clear: I have no involvement with this coin. This fake coin risks deceiving consumers and defrauding them of their hard-earned money, and the unauthorized use of my name and likeness is a violation of my rights."
- "This promotion is deceptive, exploitative and unacceptable"
***
