Ivanka Trump is a daughter of Donald Trump.

She says she has no involvement in $IVANKA, saying:

"It has come to my attention that a fake crypto coin called 'Ivanka Trump or '$IVANKA' is being promoted without my consent or approval"

"To be clear: I have no involvement with this coin. This fake coin risks deceiving consumers and defrauding them of their hard-earned money, and the unauthorized use of my name and likeness is a violation of my rights."

"This promotion is deceptive, exploitative and unacceptable"

