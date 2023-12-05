Via a report in Japanee media, Nikkei, canvassing a proposal that would see companies in Japan no longer having to pay tax on unrealized cryptocurrency gains if they hold on to the digital assets
It's a proposal being discussed by the country's ruling coalition.
- cryptocurrencies held for purposes other than short-term trading would be made exempt from corporate tax based on mark-to-market valuations at the end of each fiscal year.
- exemption will be included in the fiscal 2024 tax reform plan to be compiled this month