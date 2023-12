JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon spoke in the US Congress at a Senate hearing on Wednesday, alongside seven other big bank CEOs.

Dimon has been a long-time opposer of crypto

"I've always been deeply opposed to crypto, bitcoin, etc."

and he reiterated his stance, suggesting it should be banned:

"If I was the government, I'd close it down"

cryptocurrency firms should follow the same anti-money laundering laws that big banks are subject to

Bitcoin is not bothered, its sitting around USD44K