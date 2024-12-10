JP Morgan on crypto last month, "monumental". highlights from the note:

Donald Trump's reelection triggered a historic rally across crypto markets

November's market cap growth of 45% was the crypto market's best monthly return.

U.S. spot crypto ETFs posted another record month in November

U.S. spot exchange-traded products (ETPs) the bank tracks saw record monthly net sales (circa US$7.6 bn)

Mining economics improved in November - rally in BTC outpaced hash rate growth

---

Bitcoin's hash rate refers to the total computational power used by miners to validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. It measures how many hash calculations per second the network performs.