Going into the holiday season, one can’t help himself to think back about the past year and plan ahead for the new one.

And while it surely seems that everyone has a crypto millionaire story to tell at the dinner table, worry not because there are still some great opportunities out there for the taking and your story might just be next one they tell.

As such, when it comes to maximizing crypto investments, we went looking for cypto projects which have incredible upside but are still relatively unkown, meaning that we believe that many people are still sleeping on these three undervalued gems:

#1 Loopring

Loopring just had a massive runup and those who got in around the 0.3$ mark were akin to someone showing up with their bags at the airport 1 month before their flight.

However, the flight has not yet taken off and this might just be the last boarding call.

With the release of its L2 Counterfactual Wallet and Fiat Ramp and with a NFT Marketplace on the horizon, Loopring even starts to threaten CEXs as all ERC-20 tokens can (and most likely will) become fully integrated and able to be easily moved for next to nothing.

And while the project looks amazing going forward, it needs to up its marketing game and its user experience might still need some tweaks to ensure a smoother and easier adoption process.

Nonetheless, we are very excited about Loopring’s future and so should you because if Loopring plays its cards right, it certainly be a contender to become the main L2 solution on top of Ethereum.

#2 AMP

During the 1849 California Gold Rush, only a few prospectors made it and actually struck    gold  .

In the meantime, a young Samuel Brannan became the first millionaire by selling shovels, picks, and pans.

Sure, Brannan would buy them at $0.20 a piece and sell them for $15 while he ran through the city shouting “Gold! Gold on the American River”.

But this logic works exactly the same way for the AMP Token (without all the yelling). AMP is a universal collateral token specifically designed to facilitate fast and efficient transfers for any (any!) real-world application.

What might be news to many is that Flexa uses AMP as means of enabling instant, fraud-free payments, meaning that as users and merchants adoption rates grow, AMP will be also gradually become a better token to hold.

Accordingly, AMP has been quietly adding coins, establishing partnerships, slowly but steadily building a solid foundation for what’s to come.

With each new spendable token included, the more AMP’s fundamental value rises, and it is only natural that the literal value of AMP is bound to catch up.

2022 might just be the year of the “AMPire” but even if it isn’t, AMP may certainly be a long-term hold.

#3 CKB

CKB is the native token for the NervOS Network.

While still obscure for some, this unique blockchain has started to get noticed on social media as it is making strides to become a critical component of all blockchains, the metaverse, and even web3.0.

It operates much like a world computer in which one can store value and data, making assessable to anyone (not just the network’s participants), meaning that end-users will be able to keep using whichever blockchain they wish while anchoring into Nervos.

Moreover, it provides security, decentralization, and multi asset value capture due to its amazing interoperability capabilities.

To put things simple, it is an L1 built for any L2, much like a Rosetta Stone or universal hub. It is a store of value L1 chain which was designed and crafted with the ability to interact with every L2 solution out there and it can act as an achor for both chain or dApps.

CKB shows promise and hopefully it will have its run in 2022.

Wrapping up

The holiday season is a time to reflect over the year that’s gone by, to ponder over what options one has, and, for some, to make new year resolutions.

However, frantically googling “    Ethereum  price prediction”, “Cardano price prediction”, or any other random coin won’t get you very far, mostly because all their communities will be hyping them up regardless of what their teams are actually accomplishing.

Regardless of you being in it for the long haul or just aiming at a quick 5x or 10x on an altcoin, the fundamental basis of crypto investment strategies should be the same: you have to look into each of their projects

Whether its solving interoperability, gas fees, or any other blockchain related problem, these 3 altcoin projects have pretty big “resolutions” attached to them and we certainly hope that 2022 will be their year.

So, with New Year’s Eve just around the corner, what’s your investment plan for 2022?