Going into the holiday season, one can’t help himself to think back about the past year and plan ahead for the new one.

And while it surely seems that everyone has a crypto millionaire story to tell at the dinner table, worry not because there are still some great opportunities out there for the taking and your story might just be next one they tell.

As such, when it comes to maximizing crypto investments, we went looking for cypto projects which have incredible upside but are still relatively unkown, meaning that we believe that many people are still sleeping on these three undervalued gems:

#1 Loopring

Loopring just had a massive runup and those who got in around the 0.3$ mark were akin to someone showing up with their bags at the airport 1 month before their flight.

However, the flight has not yet taken off and this might just be the last boarding call.

With the release of its L2 Counterfactual Wallet and Fiat Ramp and with a NFT Marketplace on the horizon, Loopring even starts to threaten CEXs as all ERC-20 tokens can (and most likely will) become fully integrated and able to be easily moved for next to nothing.

And while the project looks amazing going forward, it needs to up its marketing game and its user experience might still need some tweaks to ensure a smoother and easier adoption process.

Nonetheless, we are very excited about Loopring’s future and so should you because if Loopring plays its cards right, it certainly be a contender to become the main L2 solution on top of Ethereum.

#2 AMP

During the 1849 California Gold Rush, only a few prospectors made it and actually struck gold Gold Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allows for some absorption of light creating a yellow glow, which lends the name yellow metal.Ultimately, institutional and retail investors buy and sell gold contracts or physical gold, thus creating the demand and supply flow.This can be pure speculation, to acquire or distribute physical gold, or as a hedge for commercial application. For day-traders, the purpose of trading gold is to profit from its daily price movements.How to Trade GoldDay-trading gold is speculating on its short-term price movements. Of note, physical gold is not actually handled or taken possession of, rather the transactions take place electronically and only profits or losses are reflected in the trading account.There are a number of ways to ultimately trade gold. Retail brokers typically offer exposure to gold through contracts-for-difference (CFDs).Beyond retail brokers, the main way to trade gold is via a futures contract. This represents an agreement to buy or sell something, i.e. gold at a future date. Buying a gold futures contract doesn't mean you actually have to take possession of the physical commodity.Day traders close out all contracts (trades) each day and make a profit based on the difference between the price they bought the contract and the price they sold it at. However, on a futures exchange, gold moves in $0.10 increments only. This increment is known as a tick. It is the smallest movement a futures contract can make. If you buy or sell a futures contract, how many ticks the price moves away from your entry price determines your profit or loss. Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allows for some absorption of light creating a yellow glow, which lends the name yellow metal.Ultimately, institutional and retail investors buy and sell gold contracts or physical gold, thus creating the demand and supply flow.This can be pure speculation, to acquire or distribute physical gold, or as a hedge for commercial application. For day-traders, the purpose of trading gold is to profit from its daily price movements.How to Trade GoldDay-trading gold is speculating on its short-term price movements. Of note, physical gold is not actually handled or taken possession of, rather the transactions take place electronically and only profits or losses are reflected in the trading account.There are a number of ways to ultimately trade gold. Retail brokers typically offer exposure to gold through contracts-for-difference (CFDs).Beyond retail brokers, the main way to trade gold is via a futures contract. This represents an agreement to buy or sell something, i.e. gold at a future date. Buying a gold futures contract doesn't mean you actually have to take possession of the physical commodity.Day traders close out all contracts (trades) each day and make a profit based on the difference between the price they bought the contract and the price they sold it at. However, on a futures exchange, gold moves in $0.10 increments only. This increment is known as a tick. It is the smallest movement a futures contract can make. If you buy or sell a futures contract, how many ticks the price moves away from your entry price determines your profit or loss. Read this Term.

In the meantime, a young Samuel Brannan became the first millionaire by selling shovels, picks, and pans.

Sure, Brannan would buy them at $0.20 a piece and sell them for $15 while he ran through the city shouting “Gold! Gold on the American River”.

But this logic works exactly the same way for the AMP Token (without all the yelling). AMP is a universal collateral token specifically designed to facilitate fast and efficient transfers for any (any!) real-world application.

What might be news to many is that Flexa uses AMP as means of enabling instant, fraud-free payments, meaning that as users and merchants adoption rates grow, AMP will be also gradually become a better token to hold.

Accordingly, AMP has been quietly adding coins, establishing partnerships, slowly but steadily building a solid foundation for what’s to come.

With each new spendable token included, the more AMP’s fundamental value rises, and it is only natural that the literal value of AMP is bound to catch up.

2022 might just be the year of the “AMPire” but even if it isn’t, AMP may certainly be a long-term hold.

#3 CKB

CKB is the native token for the NervOS Network.

While still obscure for some, this unique blockchain has started to get noticed on social media as it is making strides to become a critical component of all blockchains, the metaverse, and even web3.0.

It operates much like a world computer in which one can store value and data, making assessable to anyone (not just the network’s participants), meaning that end-users will be able to keep using whichever blockchain they wish while anchoring into Nervos.

Moreover, it provides security, decentralization, and multi asset value capture due to its amazing interoperability capabilities.

To put things simple, it is an L1 built for any L2, much like a Rosetta Stone or universal hub. It is a store of value L1 chain which was designed and crafted with the ability to interact with every L2 solution out there and it can act as an achor for both chain or dApps.

CKB shows promise and hopefully it will have its run in 2022.

Wrapping up

The holiday season is a time to reflect over the year that’s gone by, to ponder over what options one has, and, for some, to make new year resolutions.

However, frantically googling “ Ethereum Ethereum Ethereum is a decentralized, open source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform and operating system. A defining feature of Ethereum is its smart contract functionality, making it extremely popular.Ethereum dates back to 2014 and has since grown in popularity to stand as the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap.As a decentralized cryptocurrency network and software platform, Ethereum represents the most important and widely circulated altcoin. Of note, Ethereum also facilitates the use of Distributed Applications, or dapps. Ethereum possesses its own unique programming language, known as Turing Complete, which is used to build the dapps. Dapps in turn can be run on a peer-to-peer (P2P) network of virtual machines. These can be just about anything and are optimized to run on Smart Contracts, which are pieces of code that can execute a predetermined set of actions once a certain set of criteria are met. The Ethereum network’s native currency is called Ether, or ETH. ETH tokens can be used to pay for things inside of dapps or to receive payouts from smart contracts. They can also be traded off of the Ethereum network inside of cryptocurrency exchanges or OTC trading platforms. The Rise of EthereumEthereum dates back to 2013 when crypto researcher and programmer Vitalik Buterin proposed its utility. Its early development was subsequently funded by an online crowdsale, which took place in 2014.Ethereum ultimately went in July 2015 with 72 million coins minted. This accounted for roughly 65 percent of its total circulating supply at the time of writing.Like other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has had a complicated past, resulting in splits and some controversy.For example, back in 2016, an exploited vulnerability in The DAO project's smart contract software caused the theft of $50 million worth of Ether.This led Ethereum to split into two separate blockchains. A newer and separate version became known as Ethereum (ETH), while the original chain continued to be known as Ethereum Classic (ETC). Ethereum is a decentralized, open source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform and operating system. A defining feature of Ethereum is its smart contract functionality, making it extremely popular.Ethereum dates back to 2014 and has since grown in popularity to stand as the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap.As a decentralized cryptocurrency network and software platform, Ethereum represents the most important and widely circulated altcoin. Of note, Ethereum also facilitates the use of Distributed Applications, or dapps. Ethereum possesses its own unique programming language, known as Turing Complete, which is used to build the dapps. Dapps in turn can be run on a peer-to-peer (P2P) network of virtual machines. These can be just about anything and are optimized to run on Smart Contracts, which are pieces of code that can execute a predetermined set of actions once a certain set of criteria are met. The Ethereum network’s native currency is called Ether, or ETH. ETH tokens can be used to pay for things inside of dapps or to receive payouts from smart contracts. They can also be traded off of the Ethereum network inside of cryptocurrency exchanges or OTC trading platforms. The Rise of EthereumEthereum dates back to 2013 when crypto researcher and programmer Vitalik Buterin proposed its utility. Its early development was subsequently funded by an online crowdsale, which took place in 2014.Ethereum ultimately went in July 2015 with 72 million coins minted. This accounted for roughly 65 percent of its total circulating supply at the time of writing.Like other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has had a complicated past, resulting in splits and some controversy.For example, back in 2016, an exploited vulnerability in The DAO project's smart contract software caused the theft of $50 million worth of Ether.This led Ethereum to split into two separate blockchains. A newer and separate version became known as Ethereum (ETH), while the original chain continued to be known as Ethereum Classic (ETC). Read this Term price prediction”, “Cardano price prediction”, or any other random coin won’t get you very far, mostly because all their communities will be hyping them up regardless of what their teams are actually accomplishing.

Regardless of you being in it for the long haul or just aiming at a quick 5x or 10x on an altcoin, the fundamental basis of crypto investment strategies should be the same: you have to look into each of their projects

Whether its solving interoperability, gas fees, or any other blockchain related problem, these 3 altcoin projects have pretty big “resolutions” attached to them and we certainly hope that 2022 will be their year.

So, with New Year’s Eve just around the corner, what’s your investment plan for 2022?