While all eyes are Bitcoin which broke through the $100K glass ceiling and have since moved to $103,500 area, the major Asian Pacific indices are having a mixed day:

Nikkei 225 is up 176 point or 0.45% at 39458

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index is down close to 200 pointw or -1.01%

ShangHai composite index is up 0.16%

China's CSI300 is down -0.13%

Australia's S&P/ASX is up 0.17%

South Korea's Kospi is down -0.45%