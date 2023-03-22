Earlier on this here:
Coinbase gets a notice from US regulators on enforcement action due to alleged violations
A Securities and Exchange Commission 'Wells notice' to the firm saying SEC staff had made a "preliminary determination" to recommend an enforcement action against the largest U.S. crypto exchange for violations of federal securities laws.
News sources with a little more now:
- Coinbase said in its filing that it "believes" any action relates to specific crypto assets listed on the platform will include aspects of the exchange's spot market, staking service, Prime and wallet services.
- Coinbase did not respond to a request for comment but published a blog post at the time its filing became available stating the company is prepared to fight.