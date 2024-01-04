Multiple social media sources, along with news wires, are saying the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be approving bitcoin spot ETF applications for multiple firms.

Unnamed sources, but the items say these sources are "extremely close to the matter".

-

It seems this is really only a matter of time. Such news on imminent approval has been around for weeks/months. Its coming.

Bitcoin and other crypto have had a sustained rally. I've been speaking with someone who is suggesting that when the news is finally confirmed it'll be a 'sell the fact'. I concur.

BTC update: