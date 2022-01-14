>
North Korean hackers stole a total of $395 million worth of crypto coins in 2021
BTC
North Korean hackers stole a total of $395 million worth of crypto coins in 2021
-
A blockchain analysis firm says the theft was spread across 7 seven intrusions into cryptocurrency exchanges and investment firms.
Wired had the report:
- a nearly $100 million increase over the previous year's thefts by North Korean hacker groups
- total over the past five years to $1.5 billion in cryptocurrency alone
- the seven breaches in 2021 amount to three more than in 2020 (dwon on the 10 in 2018, when they stole a record $522 million)
Link above for more.
Meanwhile, BTC update:
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
You might also like
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW