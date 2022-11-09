November 9, 2021 was a heady day in the crypto space as bitcoin capped off a four-day rally from $60,974 to $67,707. The following day it touched $68,999 before a nearly $5000 reversal.

That top marked an technical outside day and it turned out to be a screaming sell signal.

Bitcoin in late 2021

With the news today that Binance is likely to pull out of the FTX deal after a glace at its books, bitcoin is trading at $17,153.

If that results in a disorderly bankruptcy Bankruptcy Bankruptcy or insolvency is a legal designation occurring when a company or entity are unable to repay debts. While associated mainly with business, individuals can also declare bankruptcy. Persons or companies can voluntarily declare bankruptcy, involving filings with courts by their own accord. This differs from involuntary bankruptcy in which debtors force individuals or companies into bankruptcy by filing a petition with the courts. Bankruptcy can only occur with a court filing. Of note, bankruptcy is a legal stat and once the petition is filed with the appropriate court, local and state laws vary greatly. Understanding the Different Types of Bankruptcy In the United States, bankruptcy may take several forms and can be referred to as Chapters 7 and 11, 12, and 13. Chapter 7 is a liquidation procedure, where all assets are sold, and the court oversees the distribution of the money to creditors based on their standing. Both businesses and individuals can file for chapter 7. Chapter 11 is a reorganization process where businesses can freeze their debts and continue to operate. In contrast, a method and procedure are negotiated through the courts to satisfy the obligations of the company. Meanwhile, Chapter 13 is called a wage earner plan and helps people attempt to restructure their debts to repay their debts. This can include some debt forgiveness by creditors or reduced interest rates or balances. Not all private persons are eligible for Chapter 13, high amounts of debt don't qualify, and the person must file Chapter 11 or 7. Many individuals opt for Chapter 13 over Chapter 11 or Chapter 7 because it helps them in avoiding foreclosure on their residence. The filing of bankruptcy is considered a last resort when businesses and persons have not been able to negotiate terms directly with their creditors. Bankruptcy or insolvency is a legal designation occurring when a company or entity are unable to repay debts. While associated mainly with business, individuals can also declare bankruptcy. Persons or companies can voluntarily declare bankruptcy, involving filings with courts by their own accord. This differs from involuntary bankruptcy in which debtors force individuals or companies into bankruptcy by filing a petition with the courts. Bankruptcy can only occur with a court filing. Of note, bankruptcy is a legal stat and once the petition is filed with the appropriate court, local and state laws vary greatly. Understanding the Different Types of Bankruptcy In the United States, bankruptcy may take several forms and can be referred to as Chapters 7 and 11, 12, and 13. Chapter 7 is a liquidation procedure, where all assets are sold, and the court oversees the distribution of the money to creditors based on their standing. Both businesses and individuals can file for chapter 7. Chapter 11 is a reorganization process where businesses can freeze their debts and continue to operate. In contrast, a method and procedure are negotiated through the courts to satisfy the obligations of the company. Meanwhile, Chapter 13 is called a wage earner plan and helps people attempt to restructure their debts to repay their debts. This can include some debt forgiveness by creditors or reduced interest rates or balances. Not all private persons are eligible for Chapter 13, high amounts of debt don't qualify, and the person must file Chapter 11 or 7. Many individuals opt for Chapter 13 over Chapter 11 or Chapter 7 because it helps them in avoiding foreclosure on their residence. The filing of bankruptcy is considered a last resort when businesses and persons have not been able to negotiate terms directly with their creditors. Read this Term at FTX, it will mean further position liquidations and customer losses. There's also a high chance of criminal investigations if consumers aren't made whole.

Moreover, the downfall of one of the biggest names in crypto is a devastating development for confidence in the space. There are some upsides for off-exchange bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term as it remains unassailable but the broader crypto eco-system and particularly de-fi will struggle.

Traders may also further recoil with bitcoin's year-over-year loss currently sitting at nearly 75%.

Technically, a break of $17,000 would be a rough blow for bitcoin and would highlight a test of $14,000, if not lower.

Bitcoin weekly