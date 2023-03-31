A People's Bank of China Deputy Governor speaking at the Boao Forum:
- The regulatory oversight quality over digital economy wil be improved
- Digital currencies and new inventions of cryptocurrencies are not fixing issues in finance, can in fact create new issues
- New technologies, especially new forms of finance, should not be blindly accepted and recognised
Sounds like more regulations incoming, no?
I don't know which dep gov this is, the PBOC has a number of them.
- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) holds an annual conference in Boao, a town in the southern province of Hainan, China.
- The forum was established in 2001 and is modelled after the World Economic Forum held annually in Davos, Switzerland. The Boao Forum is designed to bring together leaders from government, business, and academia in Asia and other regions to discuss important issues related to the development of the region and the world.