A People's Bank of China Deputy Governor speaking at the Boao Forum:

The regulatory oversight quality over digital economy wil be improved

Digital currencies and new inventions of cryptocurrencies are not fixing issues in finance, can in fact create new issues

New technologies, especially new forms of finance, should not be blindly accepted and recognised

Sounds like more regulations incoming, no?

-

I don't know which dep gov this is, the PBOC has a number of them.

-