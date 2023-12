A report on the asset management arm of pensions giant M&G Plc said it had invested US$20 million into a UK crypto derivatives trading platform

M&G Investments stake is part of a $30 million series B funding round for Global Futures and Options Ltd., also known as GFO-X.

capital provided by M&G’s Crossover strategy on behalf of its £129 billion Prudential With-Profits Fund

Info comes via Bloomberg (gated)

