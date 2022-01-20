CEO Luke Ellis speaking at a Bloomberg event

“It’s something we’re considering,”

“There’s an awful lot of ways of just sitting passively on crypto, you can just go buy the underlying, there’s all sorts of ETFs, and so on. We’re not going to do something like that,”

“The institutional thing on crypto is everybody is talking about it in one form or another,” he commented. “[In] a lot of cases they’re really not sure if it does or doesn’t have a place in their asset management or asset allocation picture…It’s something they’re intrigued by but not taking into account yet”

Crypto, along with many other instruments, has been under p[pressure as Fed rate hike expectations rise strongly. This sort of news will be a supportive factor though, at least at the margin.