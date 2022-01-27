Info via news sources (link here for more )

The Biden administration is preparing to release a government-wide strategy to regulate cryptocurrencies as early as February

According to an administration official, the forthcoming National Security Council (NSC) memorandum will task federal agencies to assess the risks and opportunities that crypto poses, and delve into the details of a central bank digital currency.

The move will also review the impact of digital assets on financial stability, and normalizing regulations for crypto with other countries.

Linking crypto in this way with National Security doesn't seem to bode well? Sheesh.

