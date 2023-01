Dunno what SBF is on about here:

says FTX US was and is solvent

likely with hundreds of millions of dollars in excess of customer balances

FTX US had at least $11mn, likely around $400mn, of recess cash on top of what was required to match customer balances

says customer balances are likely around $199mn and certainly less than $497mn

says had estimated roughly $350mn more cash on hand than customer balances required (NAV)

Reuters headline from a blog post while SBF awaits trial.