Scaramucci is the founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital and long-time crypto bull.
In an interview on Friday he forecast Bitcoin to USD 200K by the end of next year. Citing:
- wave of crypto-friendly policies and deregulation expected under the incoming Trump administration
- “The factors related to that are not me being exuberant, it's just supply and demand issues,”
On Trump:
- "I probably owe Donald Trump a Christmas gift because my portfolio has done so well sincee the election”
BTC/USD update: