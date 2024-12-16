Scaramucci is the founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital and long-time crypto bull.

In an interview on Friday he forecast Bitcoin to USD 200K by the end of next year. Citing:

wave of crypto-friendly policies and deregulation expected under the incoming Trump administration

“The factors related to that are not me being exuberant, it's just supply and demand issues,”

On Trump:

"I probably owe Donald Trump a Christmas gift because my portfolio has done so well sincee the election”

