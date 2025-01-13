Polymarket is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform for information markets, allowing users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events.

Essentially, it enables participants to express their opinions or predictions about various topics—such as politics, sports, finance, or global events—by buying or selling shares in the outcomes of specific questions.

Singapore says 'No". Singapore has joined the U.S., France, Taiwan, and other in restricting access to Polymarket.