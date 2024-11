Bitcoin ran up to $93,500 in the US morning before some profit taking hit. When a second run at that level couldn't crack it, a decent round of selling hit, taking it down to $91,000.

BTC 5 mins

It all looks like a rather standard move in a major breakout. The 61.8% retracement of the move on this chart is almost right at $90,000, which will now act as support.