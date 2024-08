It's an emotion-driven market right now and bitcoin has been a good forerunner of market sentiment so I'm keeping a close eye on it.

In the past 30 minutes or so, bitcoin is down $1000.

bitcoin 10 mins

Ethereum is also down 3% and has given up all of yesterday's gains and has been a disaster since the ETF launch.

Given these moves, I would have a cautious eye on the Nasdaq here and the risk trade more broadly.