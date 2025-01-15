Standard Chartered warn that a 'clean break' of US$90,000 could trigger a wave of ETF unwinds and a drop to the low $80K level:

spot bitcoin ETF purchases since the U.S. election are now only breaking even

digital assets have been caught up in a macro-driven sell-off since Fed Chair Powell turned hawkish on December 18

the risk is that forced or panic selling adds to the current macro-driven sell-off

prices of all other digital assets would likely follow

the drop would be a retracement and would present an opportunity where "we (Stan Chart) would recommend accumulating longs"

BTC chart with the 90K support drawn in.

The lower line ... could we get there? I am sure technical analysts reading this post can do a better job of me, in the comments please folks!