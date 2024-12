Bitwise Asset Management has released its 10 Crypto Predictions for 2025.

Info CIA CoinDesk. Included in the projections:

all major cryptocurrencies will see new record highs (BTC to US$200,000, ETH to $7,000, Solana to $750

even bigger ETF inflows for BTC than in 2024

potential bitcoin arms race — kicked off by U.S. politicians’ plans to constitute a strategic bitcoin reserve

the number of countries holding bitcoin will double in 2025 from nine to eighteen

Link here for the report.