The crypto market's capitalisation has fallen 2.8% in the last 24 hours to $2.166 trillion. Methodical pressure on the significant coins persists along with wary trading in traditional equity markets.

The bitcoin price has been losing 2.5% in the last 24 hours and is 5.6% lower than it was exactly a week ago. Ether is down 3.4% and 4%, respectively.

Some other top coins are also under severe pressure, but we cannot say that the dynamics are unambiguous. For example, XRP is up 5.5%, AVAX is up 22%, and Luna is up 30.7% in the last seven days.

At the beginning of the year, institutional and investment bank interest provided cryptocurrencies with overperformance but now lowered demand for safety is becoming their Achilles' heel.

The most methodical, albeit relatively measured, pressure has been seen in Bitcoin and Ether, which have been under bearish control for the past month and a half.

According to equity and commodity market definitions, BTCUSD and ETHUSD have crossed the bear market Bear Market A bear market is defined as a financial market in which prices are falling or are expected to decline. This designation is most commonly used in the stock market, though can also be applied to other markets as well, including real estate, foreign exchange, commodities, etc.A bear market differs from periodic declines in assets by virtue of its duration, not frequency. For example, a bear market will typically see extended periods during which large numbers of stock share prices are falling over months, or possibly even years.Bear Markets ExplainedLike any asset, movements are driven by speculation and by extension levels of optimism in markets. In the case of bear markets, investor confidence is weak and a driver of assets in a downward direction. Of course, there are multiple factors at work with any sustained or directional push of asset prices. This influences speculation, psychological effects, and other external stimuli. Oftentimes, bear markets do not have a clear start or end point, nor do they use any specific metrics in their analysis or identification. Rather, the case of the stock market can help define a bear market. For example, if stock prices fall by 20%, typically after a rise of 20% and before a second 20% rise, then it can be surmised that a bear market is in effect.Moreover, bear markets are notoriously difficult to forecast, though there are also several different factors that exist that can help usher a bear market as well. Bear markets commonly take place when the economy is shrinking or during periods of weakness, turmoil, or uncertainty.This is supported by weak gross domestic product (GDP) readings and a sustained rise in unemployment or declines in corporate profits. Investor confidence is also a notable determinant, which tends to have a sustained fall during a bear market period. A bear market is defined as a financial market in which prices are falling or are expected to decline. This designation is most commonly used in the stock market, though can also be applied to other markets as well, including real estate, foreign exchange, commodities, etc.A bear market differs from periodic declines in assets by virtue of its duration, not frequency. For example, a bear market will typically see extended periods during which large numbers of stock share prices are falling over months, or possibly even years.Bear Markets ExplainedLike any asset, movements are driven by speculation and by extension levels of optimism in markets. In the case of bear markets, investor confidence is weak and a driver of assets in a downward direction. Of course, there are multiple factors at work with any sustained or directional push of asset prices. This influences speculation, psychological effects, and other external stimuli. Oftentimes, bear markets do not have a clear start or end point, nor do they use any specific metrics in their analysis or identification. Rather, the case of the stock market can help define a bear market. For example, if stock prices fall by 20%, typically after a rise of 20% and before a second 20% rise, then it can be surmised that a bear market is in effect.Moreover, bear markets are notoriously difficult to forecast, though there are also several different factors that exist that can help usher a bear market as well. Bear markets commonly take place when the economy is shrinking or during periods of weakness, turmoil, or uncertainty.This is supported by weak gross domestic product (GDP) readings and a sustained rise in unemployment or declines in corporate profits. Investor confidence is also a notable determinant, which tends to have a sustained fall during a bear market period. Read this Term threshold, having lost more than 20% of their peaks in early November. Bitcoin, meanwhile, is not gaining meaningful support on the decline towards the 200-day average. These are all signs that the bear market is entering its rights, as enthusiasts can no longer buy out any drawdowns.

Generally speaking, a modest downside amplitude is not typical of cryptocurrencies, so short-term traders should be prepared for an explosion of volatility on a decline below meaningful levels.

We assume that crucial support is concentrated near $40K for Bitcoin, a resistance level in January and a support level in October. Falling below this level could dramatically increase the coin's volatility Volatility In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument’s fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument’s fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. Read this Term and affect the entire market.

For Ether, relatively measured volatility could continue up to the level of the 200-day moving average (just above 3300), which coincides with the area of extended consolidation in August and September and the start of the latest rally in October.

Suppose Ether and Bitcoin fail to find strong buying below these levels as well. In that case, we risk seeing a true capitulation of the entire cryptocurrency market and a revision of the outlook to a more bearish one.

This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich