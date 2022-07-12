Posting as an ICYMI.

Treasury Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang statement included:

"For consumers, digital assets may present potential benefits, such as faster payments, as well as potential risks, including risks related to frauds and scams”

The statement was issued as part of US Treasury seeking public input on the risks and opportunities posed by digital assets. Treasury is in the midst of preparing a report on crypto for President Biden.

Back in March Biden issued an executive order directing government agencies to study cryptocurrencies and other digital asset products, including central bank digital currencies.

