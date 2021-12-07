On Monday, along with rising risk appetite in global markets, buying interest in cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies represent nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. These can be obtained using cryptography or virtual currencies.Cryptocurrencies constitute decentralized networks, harnessing blockchain technology that crucially are overseen by a central authority. This makes cryptocurrencies unique in their function, placing them effectively outside the sphere of influence from any government or central bank.Such digital currency stems from encryption techniques that are employed to secure the networks which are used to authenticate blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies can also accept online payments which are denoted as “tokens.” Tokens are represented as internal ledger entries in blockchain technology while cryptocurrencies depict cryptographic methods and encryption algorithms.This includes public-private key pairs, various hashing functions, and an elliptical curve. By design, each cryptocurrency transaction that occurs is logged in a web-based ledger with blockchain technology.Consequently, these are also approved by a disparate network of individual nodes or computers that maintain a copy of the ledger. For every new block generated, the block must first be authenticated and confirmed ‘approved’ by each node, which makes forging the transactional history of cryptocurrencies nearly impossible. Cryptocurrencies Go Mainstream2009 saw the rise of Bitcoin, which became the first blockchain-based cryptocurrency and has since risen to become the world's most widely traded and valued cryptocurrency.Since then, many other cryptocurrencies have been launched and grown in popularity in recent years. These are known as altcoins.Common examples of these cryptocurrencies are Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, and Dash, among many others.Cryptocurrencies also promise a wide range of technological innovations that have yet to be structured into being. Cryptocurrencies represent nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. These can be obtained using cryptography or virtual currencies.Cryptocurrencies constitute decentralized networks, harnessing blockchain technology that crucially are overseen by a central authority. This makes cryptocurrencies unique in their function, placing them effectively outside the sphere of influence from any government or central bank.Such digital currency stems from encryption techniques that are employed to secure the networks which are used to authenticate blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies can also accept online payments which are denoted as “tokens.” Tokens are represented as internal ledger entries in blockchain technology while cryptocurrencies depict cryptographic methods and encryption algorithms.This includes public-private key pairs, various hashing functions, and an elliptical curve. By design, each cryptocurrency transaction that occurs is logged in a web-based ledger with blockchain technology.Consequently, these are also approved by a disparate network of individual nodes or computers that maintain a copy of the ledger. For every new block generated, the block must first be authenticated and confirmed ‘approved’ by each node, which makes forging the transactional history of cryptocurrencies nearly impossible. Cryptocurrencies Go Mainstream2009 saw the rise of Bitcoin, which became the first blockchain-based cryptocurrency and has since risen to become the world's most widely traded and valued cryptocurrency.Since then, many other cryptocurrencies have been launched and grown in popularity in recent years. These are known as altcoins.Common examples of these cryptocurrencies are Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, and Dash, among many others.Cryptocurrencies also promise a wide range of technological innovations that have yet to be structured into being. Read this Term returned. The cryptocurrency fear and greed index added 9 points to 25 overnight. This is still an area of extreme fear, but recent dynamics of the largest coins indicate that this is now the moment for investors with increased risk appetite to enter.

BTCUSD has added 4.9% in the last 24 hours, trading just above the $51K level. The RSI on the daily candlestick charts has retreated from below 30 (oversold area).

The price has found support from buyers at the important 200-day moving average. This is a strong signal for many participants that the whole market stays in a long-term bullish phase.

But so far, we see very cautious buying, which is creating doubts. A better signal would be a sharp move up, crossing this line, as in July and October this year and before that in April 2020.

This is quite an optimistic scenario for bitcoin, where it gets sustained bullish support, preventing it from descending into an uncontrollable fall.

The pessimistic scenario for bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term, and the entire cryptocurrency market, assume a bullish/bearish sentiment tied to 4-year halving cycles. The previous two bear markets came in 2014 and 2018, giving speculators a good shake out of that train and leaving only the most resilient crypto enthusiasts.

A sharp reversal to the downside after a dizzying rise came in late 2013 and 2017 and lasted about a year. This suggests a high risk of reversal at the end of 2021. From peak to bottom in 2013-2014, BTC lost more than 70%, and in 2017-2018 – 85%.

A repetition of these scales sets BTCUSD up for a pullback in the 10-20k range. In our view, even a decline to 20k - the highs of the previous cycle - looks like a very pessimistic scenario for now. But it may well materialise under a negative set of circumstances, though it is bound to attract the interest of long-term buyers.

Bitcoin needs to pass several checkpoints before we seriously consider such a scenario. The first one is the 200-day moving average (currently at 48k). Confirmation we will get on the decline under $40K, the level of previous local lows.

This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.