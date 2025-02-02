Trump and Dump: Crypto’s Tumultuous Journey Continues Amid Tariff Uncertainty

In our follow-up analysis to our earlier piece on the “Trump Pump and Dump” phenomenon (read here), we take a closer look at how the “Trump and Dump” saga is unfolding on the crypto markets. With renewed tariff moves from the Trump administration targeting China, Canada, and Mexico, traders are on high alert as market sentiment remains as volatile as ever.

Trump Coin and the "Support" at $27.25

Upon launching on Binance, the coin’s open at 27.25 initially sparked some cautious optimism among traders. Many hoped that this level would act as a sturdy support, prompting a bounce back in price. However, the latest chart analysis tells a different story. Instead of rebounding, the price has continued its downward slide—a clear indication that the support level was short-lived. The “knife fall” in the chart underscores the precarious nature of this asset, emphasizing that what appeared to be a safe haven has quickly turned into a potential pitfall for unwary investors.

Key Chart Insights:

Support Breakdown: The anticipated support at 27.25 failed to hold, signaling that sellers remain in control.

The anticipated support at 27.25 failed to hold, signaling that sellers remain in control. Downward Momentum: The rapid price decline indicates that the market is still processing negative sentiment, possibly exacerbated by geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Broader Crypto Market Sentiment and Tariff Concerns

Crypto markets are currently in a state of flux. Traders are not only digesting the latest developments in the “Trump and Dump” narrative but also adjusting their strategies in light of anticipated tariff moves. The Trump administration’s actions on tariffs—targeting major economies such as China, Canada, and Mexico—are likely influencing the broader crypto sentiment.

There is growing speculation that these tariff moves could lead to a cautious re-pricing of crypto assets, especially with the futures market poised to possibly open with a gap down in the coming hours. This has left many market participants bracing for additional volatility and uncertainty, further complicating an already choppy trading environment.

Guidance for Crypto Speculators: Monitoring the 12-Hour Chart and RSI

For crypto speculators riding the “Trump and Dump” wave, the technical outlook offers a potential guidepost. One key metric to monitor is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 12-hour chart. When the RSI crosses above the 30 mark—traditionally seen as an oversold threshold—it could indicate that selling pressure is easing and that a rebound might be imminent. However, caution is advised.

Trump coin on the 12 hour - watch the RSI next

Trading Considerations:

RSI Monitoring: Keep a close eye on the 12-hour RSI. A move above 30 might signal that the sell-off is overdone.

Keep a close eye on the 12-hour RSI. A move above 30 might signal that the sell-off is overdone. Short-Term Reversal Potential: While an RSI uptick could hint at a short-term bounce, it might only offer temporary relief before the next “Trump Dump” scenario unfolds.

While an RSI uptick could hint at a short-term bounce, it might only offer temporary relief before the next “Trump Dump” scenario unfolds. Risk Management: Given the volatile nature of the current market environment, employing strict risk management strategies is essential. Consider setting stop-loss orders to protect against further sharp declines.

We May Be Living in a “Trump and Dump” Era, Stay Tuned!

As the crypto market grapples with the dual pressures of technical breakdowns and macroeconomic uncertainties driven by tariff policies, the “Trump and Dump” phenomenon continues to serve as a stark reminder of the inherent risks in speculative trading. The failure of the support level at 27.25 and the looming possibility of a gap down at futures market open underscore the need for vigilance.

For investors and traders, particularly those engaged in crypto, keeping an eye on technical indicators like the RSI on shorter time frames can offer valuable insights into potential turning points. Yet, with market sentiment still heavily influenced by geopolitical events and policy shifts, caution remains the order of the day.

Stay tuned to ForexLive.com for the latest updates. Always do your own research, we are just people with some original opinions here, this is not financial advice. The “Trump and Dump” narrative is far from over, who knows, it might be a new era, and as always, informed decision-making is key in navigating these turbulent times.