The FT is reporting that Trump Media is in advanced talks to buy Crypto Platform BAKKT.

HMMMM. Of course President-elect Trump is the largest stock owner of Trump media. Shares of DJT are up 10.89% at $31.20

Also Pres. Trump is to meet privately with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong presumably to talk about a SEC chair that he would like to deregulate the crypto market.

Bitcoin is trading at $91,540 up $1679 or 1.88%. The high price today reached $92,624 on the low price was at $89,392.