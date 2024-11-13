Trump statement (in summary):
- Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
- Their mission is to dismantle government bureaucracy, reduce excess regulations, cut wasteful spending, and restructure federal agencies.
- This initiative is part of the broader “Save America” movement.
- Musk described this effort as potentially "The Manhattan Project" of the modern era, aimed at shaking up government systems.
- The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will operate outside of government but partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large-scale reforms.
- Their approach is to introduce a more entrepreneurial, efficiency-focused mindset within federal operations.
- Musk and Ramaswamy's work will target waste and fraud within the federal government’s $6.5 trillion annual spending.
- The initiative aims for a more accountable, smaller government, aligned with the interests of “We the People.”
- Their work is expected to conclude by July 4, 2026, symbolically marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
- The goal is a leaner, more efficient government as a “gift to America” on its milestone anniversary.
