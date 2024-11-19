Coindesk reporting:
- The Trump transition team is considering Teresa Goody Guillén, partner at law firm BakerHostetler and co-lead of its blockchain team, among several candidates to become the next SEC chair, industry sources said.
- Goody Guillén is a seasoned securities lawyer with experience serving the SEC and opposing the agency on behalf of blockchain companies and traditional businesses.
- ... "someone that's very pro-crypto”
This news is likely to be seen by the market as bullish for crypto,