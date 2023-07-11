The UK's Financial Conduct Authority shut down 26 machines across the country for illegally offering cryptocurrencies.
The action came after a member of the public paid in a thousand GBP into a crypto ATM in an attempt to buy cryptocurrencies, but no cryptocurrency or funds were returned.
Says an FCA official:
- "If you use a crypto ATM in the UK, you are using a machine that is operating illegally and you may be handing your money over to criminals"
- "You will not be protected if something goes wrong, and you could lose your money"
Info via Reuters
