The UK's Financial Conduct Authority shut down 26 machines across the country for illegally offering cryptocurrencies.

The action came after a member of the public paid in a thousand GBP into a crypto ATM in an attempt to buy cryptocurrencies, but no cryptocurrency or funds were returned.

Says an FCA official:

"If you use a crypto ATM in the UK, you are using a machine that is operating illegally and you may be handing your money over to criminals"

"You will not be protected if something goes wrong, and you could lose your money"

Info via Reuters

I wonder if it had anything to do with this guy?