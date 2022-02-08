The US Justice Department has arrested Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife Heather Morgan. 31, with conspiring to launder cryptocurrency that was stolen during the 2016 hack of Bitfinex.

The US has seized over $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency and is accusing the couple of conspiring to launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoin. Federal officials said they were able to seize about 94,000 of the 119,754 stolen bitcoin, which would be worth about $4.1B at today's prices.

The couple will make an initial court appearance this afternoon.

This is being touted as the single largest financial seizure ever.