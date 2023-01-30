Issued by the White House by Director of the National Economic Council, Brian Deese - chief economic adivser to Biden.

  • turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has had little negative impact on the broader financial system to date
  • While cryptocurrency might be relatively new, the behavior we have seen some cryptocurrency companies exhibit and the risks posed by this behavior are not.
  • our focus is on continuing to ensure that cryptocurrencies cannot undermine financial stability, to protect investors, and to hold bad actors accountable

The full text is here:
Legislation should not greenlight mainstream institutions, like pension funds, to dive headlong into cryptocurrency markets.

