Issued by the White House by Director of the National Economic Council, Brian Deese - chief economic adivser to Biden.
- turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has had little negative impact on the broader financial system to date
- While cryptocurrency might be relatively new, the behavior we have seen some cryptocurrency companies exhibit and the risks posed by this behavior are not.
- our focus is on continuing to ensure that cryptocurrencies cannot undermine financial stability, to protect investors, and to hold bad actors accountable
The full text is here:
Legislation should not greenlight mainstream institutions, like pension funds, to dive headlong into cryptocurrency markets.
----
Bitcoin update: