Issued by the White House by Director of the National Economic Council, Brian Deese - chief economic adivser to Biden.

turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has had little negative impact on the broader financial system to date

While cryptocurrency might be relatively new, the behavior we have seen some cryptocurrency companies exhibit and the risks posed by this behavior are not.

our focus is on continuing to ensure that cryptocurrencies cannot undermine financial stability, to protect investors, and to hold bad actors accountable

Legislation should not greenlight mainstream institutions, like pension funds, to dive headlong into cryptocurrency markets.

