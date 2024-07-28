Trump spoke at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee, making a number of promises re crypto:

He said he would not sell any of Federal government bitcoin holdings, creating the core of a "strategic national bitcoin stockpile"

"If I am elected, it will be the policy of my administration to keep 100% of all the bitcoin the U.S. government currently holds or acquires,"

"For too long, our government has violated the cardinal rule that every bitcoiner knows by heart, never sell your bitcoin."

The US government obtains Bitcoin mainly through law enforcement eizures from criminals.

Also:

"On day one I will fire Gary Gensler"

Gensler is head of the SEC and is responsible for regulating crypto.