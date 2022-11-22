Wall Street Journal (gated) with this on whats going on at Genesis.

Cryptocurrency firm Genesis has approached crypto exchange Binance for an investment and to bid for its loan book, according to people familiar with the matter.



Binance decided not to invest, fearful that some of Genesis’s business could create a conflict of interest down the line, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

The company also approached private equity giant Apollo Global Management for capital assistance, according to people familiar with the matter.

---

Earlier:

And, even earlier:

And, even earlier, from last week:

BTC update: