Academic article - Asymmetric information in the foreign exchange market

Study of the FX market by outsiders does not tell FX market professionals anything they don't already know.

despite being the largest financial market in the world, relatively little is known about foreign exchange volume due to the majority of trades taking place in the over-the-counter (OTC) market, which are not publicly broadcast.

I have been known to bang on about this from time-to-time. Often the only people that know about trades, or a trade, are the buyer and seller in the trade. OTC, that's the way it is.





Study conclusions, well, I'll leave you to check it out, but if you are a forex professional or ex- then you'll know already.





But if you are unfamiliar with the inner workings of forex it might be of use.