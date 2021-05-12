AIRSOFT Technology LTD heads strongly into iFX EXPO Dubai

Meet the AIRSOFT team at iFX EXPO Dubai



Industry-leading financial solutions firm AIRSOFT Technology is a top sponsor of the eagerly anticipated IFX EXPO Dubai following a powerful start to 2021.

Offering comprehensive software solutions and end-to-end consulting services tailored to the financial market, AIRSOFT Technology LTD currently has 250 White Label partners from all over the globe and has recently closed large deals with clients in Eastern Europe.

Currently in communication with business owners from the UK, Netherlands, Singapore, Cyprus, LaTam and the UAE, it's clear AIRSOFT Technology is garnering international interest. Standing out as the expert choice for brokerages, AIRSOFT's EXPO sponsorship places them firmly in the limelight. The fintech firm sees huge business potential in Dubai and is looking forward to a successful expo that will help them make new connections and expand their business vertical in the region.





Meet the AIRSOFT Team in Dubai

Established in 2012 and offering complete solutions for forex, crypto and CFD brokers, the AIRSOFT team has attracted global attention thanks to their innovative software, business consulting services, marketing expertise, leading generation tools and multi-language support. They will be leading sponsors of the iFX EXPO Dubai taking place at the exclusive 5-star Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai from 19-20 May 2021.

The AIRSOFT team will occupy a double booth placement, with visitors to Booths 43 and 44 being greeted by company representatives, ready to reveal the very best of AIRSOFT Technology. The company has also opted for a coffee bar sponsorship, with coffee available free for all attendees courtesy of AIRSOFT. As the perfect networking space, the team will utilise this area to meet brokers, partners and other fintechs. The sales and marketing team will be available at the event as well as the CEO and COO who will be on hand to answer any questions from brokers.





AIRSOFT CEO To Join Industry Leaders Roundtable

Don't also miss the We're Back! Industry Leaders Roundtable featuring AIRSOFT CEO Shay Benhamou. This is a unique chance to hear thoughts and insights from leading professionals with the panel taking place on 19 May from 10.45 - 11.30am (45 minutes).





The Expert Choice for Brokers

Leveraging years of expertise to propel brokers to success fast, EXPO guests can find out more about exclusive trading services offered by AIRSOFT Technology LTD.

As the largest global B2B fintech conference, set to attract top-level executives from the most prominent firms around the world including brokerages, iFX EXPO Dubai is the perfect place for AIRSOFT to showcase their innovative products including CHRONO Trade.

This exclusive feature is part of the company's commitment to offer unique and competitive tools for brokers looking to increase their trading acquisition and volumes. CHRONO Trade allows traders to perform pre-defined, timed, short-term trades that take advantage of volatile assets. Brands applying CHRONO Trade to their existing platforms have already shown an increase in trades and a longer than usual screen time of their traders. Such innovative technology is designed to offer traders an exhilarating and adrenalin-fuelled experienced. By giving traders the tools that will instantly trigger their competitive nature, brokers can boost business profits while gaining a technology-enhanced edge over competitors.

The CEO of AIRSOFT, Shay Benhamou said:

"CHRONO Trade has been presented with great success at numerous virtual and physical events in 2020. We have seen unprecedented interest from the UAE market, and we are keen to present it live in Dubai."

Additional products and services include:

All in one solution for FX, CFD and Crypto Trading

Mobile App - fast, user-friendly experience with instant market access

Business consulting - referrals for marketing, legal, PSPs and banking solutions

Comprehensive brokerage solutions including website creation, hosting and maintenance





Book a Personal Meeting in Dubai



